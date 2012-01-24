Eurocopter says 2011 sales rise 12.5 pct

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
PARIS Jan 24 Eurocopter, the world's largest civil helicopter maker, posted a 12.5 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 5.4 billion euros ($7.05 billion) despite a drop in deliveries, it said on Tuesday.
The company delivered 503 helicopters last year, down from 527 in the previous year, it said in a statement.
Net helicopter orders rose to 457 from 346 in 2010, the unit of aerospace and defence company EADS added.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.