Eurocopter says 2011 sales rise 12.5 pct

PARIS Jan 24 Eurocopter, the world's largest civil helicopter maker, posted a 12.5 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 5.4 billion euros ($7.05 billion) despite a drop in deliveries, it said on Tuesday.

The company delivered 503 helicopters last year, down from 527 in the previous year, it said in a statement.

Net helicopter orders rose to 457 from 346 in 2010, the unit of aerospace and defence company EADS added.