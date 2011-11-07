UPDATE 1-Euro Goldfields says Konig takes medical leave

* Executive chairman and president on leave after sudden illness

* To return to company in "near future"

LONDON Nov 7 Miner European Goldfields EGUq.L said on Monday its executive chairman and president Martyn Konig had taken medical leave of absence after suffering a sudden illness.

The company's board said Konig was already making "excellent progress in his recovery" and would return to the company in the near future.

"The board retains full confidence in the company's executive directors and senior management who will continue to discharge day to day responsibility for the business and deliver the outstanding progress that has characterized the year so far," Fred Vinton, senior independent director, said.

The miner, which last month signed a key investment deal with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, is active in Greece and Romania, where it has projects it hopes will turn it into a significant mid-tier producer with output of around 400,000 ounces a year by 2014.

It is also contemplating a move to the main market of the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by David Holmes)