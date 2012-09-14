版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 18:49 BJT

No deal in euro zone on ESM loan pricing - EU diplomat

NICOSIA, Sept 14 Euro zone finance ministers did not reach an agreement on the pricing of loans from the European Stability Mechanism at their meeting in Cyprus, an EU diplomat said.

The diplomat said no agreement could be reached as the discussion was poorly prepared. Northern euro zone countries wanted a higher margin on ESM loans and southern countries a lower one.

