U.S. Bancorp, Blackstone, Wells win Eurohypo loans

| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 A $740 million portfolio of
performing loans on U.S. properities held by German lender
Eurohypo has been purchased by US Bancorp, Wells Fargo &
Co and private equity firm Blackstone Group LP,
according to sources familiar with the deal.
US Bancorp bought a $180 million loan tied to
property owned by General Growth Properties Inc at a
slight discount to face value, paying in the high 90s percent of
loan value, a source said.
Wells Fargo & Co and Blackstone Group LP
teamed up to buy about $560 million of loans. The bank and the
private equity group have agreed to own the individual loans
separately and not co-own any of them, a source said.
The $740 million in performing loans were put on the market
by Eurohypo as it unwinds its balance sheet of about $4 billion
of U.S. loans. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc began marketing
the loans last month, attracting more than 100 interested
parties.
Many failed European banks have been taken over by their
governments, reduced or wound down. Last year Allied Irish Banks
Plc and Anglo Irish Bank Corp Ltd sold
their vast portfolios, including billions of dollars worth of
loans on U.S. properties.
Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co
have been active buyers of performing loans, while distressed
debt and equity investor Lone Star Funds has snatched up
non-performing debt.
The group of loans from Eurohypo includes a dozen individual
properties as well as groups of properties. They include
offices, retail space, land, warehouses and apartments. Many are
located in New York, while other properities are in Boston,
Miami, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco.
A representative from Blackstone declined to comment.
Representatives from US Bancorp and Wells Fargo could not be
reached for immediate comment.
Eurohypo was one of the most active lenders during the U.S.
commercial real estate boom of 2003 to 2007. However, last year
it was absorbed by the state-backed lender Commerzbank AG
, which has won European Union approval to wind it down
instead of restructuring it.
The current sale is one of several expected as Eurohypo
unwinds the entire $4 billion U.S. portfolio.