UPDATE 1-Europe oil inventories fall further in June

* Stocks fall on year and vs last month
* Backwardation, weak demand, refinery closures contribute
LONDON, July 10 Inventories of European crude
and oil products fell further in June, figures from industry
monitor Euroilstock showed on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand,
plant closures and the high cost of storage.
The combined inventories of crude oil and oil products
declined to 1,054.54 million barrels in June, 1.2 percent down
on May and down 3.4 percent year on year.
The fall was partly due to plant closures and a higher than
normal level of refinery maintenance due to low refining margins
compared to last year.
"It's partly due to capacity closures, runs have been cut
considerably and there are more incidents of maintenance," said
Roy Jordan at Facts Global.
Lower refining margins led to the bankruptcy of Swiss-based
Petroplus, and the closure of its Coryton refinery,
as well as at least temporary shutdowns at its other plants.
The biggest falls were in crude oil and middle distillates
which both fell 1.6 percent on the month.
Fuel oil gained 1 percent compared to May, but was down 8.8
percent from last June.
Backwardation, a market structure where prices for prompt
delivery are higher than for later dates, is also playing a part
in falling stocks, Jordan said.
"The cost of storage is quite high, and that's another
reason for lower stocks."
He added that an overall year on year decrease in European
demand is also contributing to the fall in stocks.EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE (in mln bbls)
change from change in pct
June 12 May 12 May 12 June 11 May June 11
TOTAL 1,054.54 1,067.03 -12.49 -36.64 -1.2 -3.4
CRUDE 445.30 452.38 -7.08 -15.90 -1.6 -3.4
GASOLINE 107.02 107.78 -0.76 0.04 -0.7 0.0
MIDDLE 376.13 382.13 -6.00 -11.22 -1.6 -2.9
DISTILLATES
FUEL OIL 91.33 90.42 0.91 -8.80 1.0 -8.8
NAPHTHA 34.76 34.32 0.44 -0.76 1.3 -2.1
CRUDE INTAKE 10.174 10.123 0.05 -0.43 0.5 -4.1