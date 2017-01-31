Bidders circle insolvent German cocoa firm Euromar - sources

HAMBURG Jan 31 Several potential bidders have
expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar
Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources
with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
Some five groups have shown interest, including a
Swiss-based trading and cocoa processing house and a Malaysian
cocoa processor, they said.
A spokesman for insolvency administrator Rolf Rattunde
declined to comment.
Rattunde has said he will attempt to restructure Euromar and
return it to long-term operations.
Euromar is a major producer of cocoa products including
cocoa butter and cocoa powder at its plant at Fehrbellin near
Berlin. The company suffered liquidity problems caused by
exchange rate fluctuations in the British pound, in which cocoa
is traded, and swings in cocoa prices.
A U.S. associate company Transmar Commodity Group Ltd also
filed for bankruptcy protection in December.
German traders estimate the plant in Fehrbellin can crush
150 tonnes of beans a day, which with full 365 day production
means around 54,700 tonnes a year. Germany grinds about 400,000
tonnes of cocoa annually.
Euromar's problems were a factor causing a sudden fall in
European cocoa grindings in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Euromar has never given official production figures.
"In the long term I do not expect the Euromar insolvency to
have a major impact on the market," a German trader said.
"The company has always kept its production volumes secret
but my feeling is that there is enough capacity in Europe, West
Africa and Asia to meet demand if the Euromar processing plant
does not return to long-term operations."
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)