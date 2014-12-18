版本:
BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor completes Dealogic transaction

Dec 18 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Euromoney acquisition and disposal

* Confirms that it has completed the acquisition of a 15.5% equity stake in New Dealogic incorporated by The Carlyle Group to acquire Dealogic Holdings Plc alongside Carlyle and Dealogic's founders. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
