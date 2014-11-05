BRIEF-Euromoney buys 15.5 pct stake in Dealogic for $59.2 mln

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Acquisition and disposal
* Signed a binding agreement to acquire a strategic shareholding in Dealogic, a leading provider of data and analytics to global investment banking sector
* Dealogic's long-serving CEO Tom Fleming will continue in his leadership role
* Acquiring a 15.5 pct equity stake in a company incorporated by Carlyle Group to acquire Dealogic Holdings Plc
* Is acquiring 15.5 pct of equity of new Dealogic for $59.2 million
* Co will be entitled to a seat on new Dealogic board and to 20 pct of voting rights in respect of new Dealogic's equity
* This investment fits Euromoney's strategy of expanding scope of its activities in global financial information and analytics sector
* Euromoney will have ability to invest pari passu with Carlyle in any acquisitions that new dealogic may pursue over coming years
* Investment will be funded through sale of its interests in two businesses, Capital Data and Capital Net
* Transaction will be structured as leveraged buyout by new Dealogic
* Carlyle will be controlling shareholder in new Dealogic
* Transaction values Euromoney's participation in these two businesses at $85 million
* Has agreed to cap consideration it may receive on possible future sale of investment in Dealogic at 24.9 pct of its market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
