Belgium's Euronav bullish about crude oil tanker market

BRUSSELS, April 30 Belgian crude oil shipper
Euronav struck a bullish tone over the tanker market's
outlook on Thursday and repeated that it would pay out 80
percent of its net income in dividends over the financial year.
Euronav, which also listed in the United States at the start
of this year, said demand for its tankers was high and continued
into the second quarter of 2015 and that the tankers booked made
longer voyages at sea, boosting the company's income.
"With the oil price down and demand up, tankers are
benefiting," Chief Executive Paddy Rodgers said in a statement.
Euronav added that it believed the trend could be sustained
as demand for crude oil was growing.
Core profit rose 180 percent in the first quarter to $131.3
million.
The company repeated its new dividend policy of paying out
at least 80 percent of its net income over the financial year.
It plans to pay $0.25 per share in May, its first dividend
payment since 2010.
