UK-based payments provider HiFX goes on aggressive U.S., Canada push

NEW YORK Jan 19 HiFX, a UK-based foreign
currency provider owned by Nasdaq-listed Euronet Worldwide
, is going on an aggressive expansion in the United
States and Canada over the next two years, Jeff Matheson, the
company's managing director for North America, said in an
interview late Friday.
The strategy comes in the wake of HiFX's acquisition by
Euronet in the first quarter of 2014.
"We were purchased by Euronet with the goal of coming to
North America," said Matheson in an interview.
HiFX, which generates about $100 million in revenue
annually, posted $30 billion in currency transaction volume in
2015 with a focus on retail customers and small and medium-sized
corporations, he said. It transacts more than 400 currency pairs
worldwide.
Matheson said HiFX wants the United States to become the
largest revenue-generating business for the company in three
years. It launched its first office in Los Angeles and will soon
open in Washington, D.C., Miami, Chicago, Toronto, Calgary, and
Vancouver. Washington will serve as its U.S. hub.
"We are going to scale extremely quickly. We have lofty
goals for North America," said Matheson.
Matheson does acknowledge there is a risk of a global
slowdown given the decline in oil prices and the slowdown in
China, but believes that demand for foreign currency payments
and money transfers remains solid.
"International business is continuing to churn," said
Matheson. "There are still a lot of markets in the medium to
small business space that need to do cross-border transactions
and payments."
