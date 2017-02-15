UPDATE 2-Comcast's NBC in talks to buy 25 pct stake in Euronews -source

* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares
sale-source
* Investment could amount to approximately $30 mln-source
* Noah Oppenheim named as president of NBC News-internal
memo
(Adds NBC News no comment)
By Laharee Chatterjee and Mathieu Rosemain
Feb 14 NBCUniversal, the U.S. media conglomerate
owned by Comcast Corp, is in the final stage of talks
to buy a 25 percent stake in European broadcaster Euronews, a
source close to the Euronews management told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The investment will allow NBC to reach out to 277 million
new households in 13 languages across Europe, Africa and the
Middle East.
If the deal goes ahead, NBC News - part of NBCUniversal -
would look to strengthen Euronews' offerings, while NBCUniversal
could use the transaction as a first step to expanding its
operations on the European continent.
The investment will be made through a reserved shares sale
and could amount to approximately $30 million, the source said.
A second capital increase is planned for all existing Euronews
shareholders.
The entire deal has to be approved by Euronews shareholders
by the end of this month, with completion expected by the end of
March or early April, the source added.
A spokesman for NBC News declined to comment.
Separately, NBCUNiversal named Noah Oppenheim, the executive
in charge of NBC's morning show "Today", as president of NBC
News, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Euronews was created in the wake of the 1990 Gulf War as a
"European CNN" and used to be owned by a consortium of
state-owned European channels before Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris took a 53 percent stake in the broadcaster.
Sawiris is expected to keep a controlling stake in Euronews,
following the two capital increases, the source said.
The memo said Oppenheim will replace Deborah Turness,
president of NBC News since 2013.
Turness will be named as the first president of NBC News
International. Both Oppenheim and Turness will report to NBC
News Chairman Andy Lack.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Mathieu
Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Adrian Croft and Susan Fenton)