Euronext bolsters senior management ahead of summer listing

LONDON Jan 9 European exchange operator
Euronext, now owned by U.S. group IntercontinentalExchange
, made several senior appointments on Thursday to
strengthen its leadership ahead of a stock market listing later
this year.
Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon, named Anthony Attia, formerly
senior vice president and chief of staff to Euronext Chief
Executive Dominique Cerutti, as chief executive of Euronext
Paris.
It is the first time the job has been independent from
Cerutti's position as group CEO, a move that Euronext said
should strengthen the role of the Paris Stock Exchange.
Lee Hodgkinson, previously NYSE Euronext's head of sales and
client coverage for the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia
Pacific regions, has been appointed to lead the Markets and
Global Sales teams - a newly created division that combines the
commercial activities of Euronext's markets businesses into one
unit, it added.
Hodgkinson was also chosen to lead Euronext London, which is
awaiting Recognised Investment Exchange status from British
regulator the Financial Conduct Authority.
The exchange operator said it is currently recruiting a
chief operating officer.
New York Stock Exchange parent NYSE Euronext merged with
Atlanta-based ICE in a $10 billion-plus deal that was finalised
in November.
ICE committed to spinning off Euronext when it first secured
the deal in 2012. Chief Executive Jeff Sprecher, who started the
company in 2000, said in November that the Euronext the spin-off
would likely happen this summer.
Sources have told Reuters that regulators in France and the
Netherlands have discussed with financial institutions in both
countries the possibility of taking a large stake in Euronext to
prevent their national exchanges falling under foreign control.