UPDATE 1-Euronext nominates Stéphane Boujnah as CEO

Sept 10 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext
NV said it nominated Stéphane Boujnah as its chief
executive and chairman.
Boujnah, 51, would start in November, the company said on
Thursday.
Boujnah is head of continental Europe at Santander Global
Banking and Markets, the global business unit of Spain's Grupo
Santander. He has also worked for Deutsche Bank AG,
Credit Suisse Group AG and the French government.
Shareholders are slated to vote on his appointment at an
extraordinary shareholder meeting in October.
Euronext's previous chairman and CEO, Dominique Cerutti,
left the company in May to join consulting firm Altran
Technologies SA as chairman and CEO.
Amsterdam-based Euronext operates stock exchanges and
fixed-income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon.
