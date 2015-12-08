UPDATE 1-French markets regulator fines Virtu, Euronext 5 mln euros

(Adds details about the case, Virtu Financial)
Dec 8 France's financial markets regulator has
fined U.S. high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial
and European exchange Euronext 5 million euros ($5
million) each in a market manipulation case dating back to 2009.
The Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) said Virtu
Financial Europe had manipulated the market and ignored its
rules, while Euronext had failed to meet its obligation to
operate "with neutrality and impartiality".
Euronext said it would appeal against the decision. Virtu,
which went public in an initial public offering earlier this
year, was not immediately available for comment.
The AMF said that in 2009 Virtu, operating at the time under
the name Madison Tyler Europe, frequently placed a vast quantity
of orders, only to subsequently cancel or amend many of them.
The electronic trading firm accounted for as much as 63
percent of order messages at Euronext Paris and 2 percent of
trades, the AMF calculated.
Such trading practices "were likely to have given false or
misleading indications as to the supply and demand for those
financial instruments, constituting a market manipulation," the
AMF said in a statement.
The regulator said Euronext had exempted the firm from
penalties for sending far more order messages than trades
actually executed, which it said could cause a disorderly
market.
Describing the AMF's ruling as "totally disproportionate and
completely anachronistic," Euronext said that the practices
under investigation occurred at a time when a pilot programme
was under way to bring high-frequency trading firms onto
regulated markets.
Euronext said the practice had been initiated before it was
spun out of what was then New York-based NYSE Euronext and that
the programme had been shut down in 2010.
