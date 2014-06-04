GDF, Orange, Total to take Euronext stakes

* All three companies set to take 1 pct stake each -Les Echos

* Orange confirms intention to take part in IPO

By Matthieu Protard

PARIS, June 4 French industrial companies GDF Suez, Orange and Total will each take a symbolic stake in exchanges group Euronext via its initial public offering in the summer, according to a source familiar with the situation.

A report in Les Echos newspaper said each company would take a 1 percent stake. The source said there "would not be any more" industrial companies involved.

On May 27 when it announced it would go ahead with the IPO, Euronext's owner IntercontinentalExchange Group (ICE) said a set of "anchor" investors would buy 33 percent and hold their stock for at least three years.

It said the group included French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, Dutch firm ABN Amro, Belgian government investment vehicle SFPI, European clearing house Euroclear, and a unit of Portugal's Banco BPI.

Orange confirmed its intention to take part in the IPO, but would not say what size stake it would acquire.

