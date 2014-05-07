Euronext to list on its Dutch, French and Belgian exchanges in IPO - source

LONDON May 7 Euronext, which is being spun off
by IntercontinentalExchange, will be listed on three of
its exchanges in a stock market listing scheduled for June, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Euronext shares will be quoted on its markets in the
Netherlands, Belgium and France following the initial public
offering (IPO), which sources have said could value the company
at 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
It will later also list its shares on its Lisbon exchange,
the source added.
A spin-off of Euronext has been expected since ICE's $11
billion deal last year to take over NYSE Euronext, parent
company of the New York Stock Exchange.
The source said Euronext's London exchange will seek
recognised investment exchange (RIE) status from Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority following the spin off. The London
market previously operated under an exchange license owned by
Liffe - the derivatives exchange now held by ICE.
ICE and Euronext will maintain some links, with the European
exchange group planning to rent space in the futures giant's
UK-based data centre in an effort to minimise costs, the source
said.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Louise Heavens and
Alexander Smith)