Deutsche Boerse chairman says no large deals on the cards

FRANKFURT Nov 19 German stock exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse will continue to shun large
acquisitions, its supervisory board chairman said on Tuesday.
"It's not on the agenda anywhere," Joachim Faber told
journalists on the sidelines of the Euro Finance Week conference
in Frankfurt, when asked whether large takeovers were on the
cards again for Deutsche Boerse.
The operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange last year
failed to get regulatory approval for a planned merger with NYSE
Euronext.
The Wall Street Journal earlier on Tuesday cited people
familiar with the discussions as saying that Deutsche Boerse,
London Stock Exchange Group as well as Nasdaq OMX Group
were considering individual bids for Euronext.
Faber declined to comment on the report.