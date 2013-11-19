Three exchange firms considering bids for Euronext - WSJ

Nov 18 London Stock Exchange Group,
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and Deutsche Börse AG are
considering individual bids for European exchange group
Euronext, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the discussions.
The three stock exchange companies have each discussed with
advisers the possibility of making offers for Euronext, although
none has hired bankers to launch a formal bid. The European
exchange group is set to be spun off after it was acquired last
week by IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc, the
newspaper reported.
ICE, the Atlanta-based commodities and derivatives trading
giant, committed to separating Euronext after the deal in part
to satisfy European policy makers' and regulators' concerns
about the standing of European markets in the bigger U.S.-based
company, the report said. ()
None of the companies could be reached for comments by
Reuters outside of regular business hours.