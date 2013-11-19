UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse not interested in buying Euronext - sources

By Andreas Kröner and Clare Hutchison
FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 19 German stock exchange
operator Deutsche Boerse AG has no interest in buying
European exchange group Euronext, sources close to the
Germany-based group said on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal had cited people familiar with the
discussions as saying that Deutsche Boerse, London Stock
Exchange Group Plc (LSE) and Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
were considering bids for Euronext, part of
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc.
Deutsche Boerse declined to comment on that idea, though the
chairman of its supervisory board told reporters the German
exchange would continue to shun large acquisitions.
Earlier this year Nasdaq OMX Chief Executive Robert Greifeld
said the company would consider a bid for Euronext if the
opportunity arose.
Sources have told Reuters that officials from Britain's LSE
have reached out to ICE informally about a possible acquisition.
Nasdaq and LSE declined to comment on Tuesday.
IntercontinentalExchange has committed to spinning off
Euronext, which includes the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and
Lisbon stock exchanges, to secure regulatory approval for its
$10.9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext.
Euronext's ownership has since become a matter of national
pride, with regulators from the Netherlands and France
scrambling to prevent it falling once more into foreign hands,
sources have told Reuters.
MAJOR BANKS
French authorities earlier this year began discussions with
financial institutions in the country, including major banks
such as Societe Generale and Credit Agricole SA
, about the possibility of taking a large stake in
Euronext, one source said.
The talks also included Dutch firms such as ABN AMRO
, they added.
Last week French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici stressed
the need for Euronext to have a federal, European management
that would preserve the standing of Paris as a financial hub.
He backed a proposal for the creation of a group of core
shareholders holding a stake of at least 25 percent in Euronext
and representing the interests of France, Belgium, the
Netherlands and Portugal.
But those ambitions face potential competition from rival
bourses. Exchanges have been looking to buy each other to offset
falling trading volumes, as well as to boost revenue by
diversifying into settlement and clearing operations and into
new products.
Deutsche Boerse has made three attempts at combining with
Euronext since 2003. The final attempt, made in 2011, was shot
down by antitrust concerns over creating a dominant player in
European derivatives.