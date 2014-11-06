BRIEF-Euronext Q3 third party quarterly revenue up 10.3 pct to 112.3 mln euros

Nov 6 Euronext NV :
* Q3 third party quarterly revenue increased by 10.3 pct on
an adjusted basis to 112.3 million euros (q3 2013 adjusted:
101.9 million euros)
* Q3 2014 operating profit before exceptional items was 50.0
million euros, a 19.9 pct increase
* Net release of a provision for an uncertain tax position
of 18.6 million euros has led to a positive income tax item of
6.0 million euros in Q3 2014
* Expense of 12.5 million euros had been booked in Q3 2013
* Now in a position to deliver the 60 million euros
efficiencies by the end of H1 2015 on a run-rate basis
Source text: reut.rs/1E7rRiQ
Further company coverage: