France wants banks to become core Euronext shareholders -report

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
PARIS, April 5 France wants banks to form a group of core shareholders in the Euronext European stock market operator if it is spun off next year in a public offering but faces resistance from lenders, French daily Les Echos said.
"Paris would like a group of banks to enter Euronext's capital through a private placement at the time of the public offering," Les Echos said on Friday, citing sources close to matter.
The goal is to secure a stable shareholder structure for Euronext, which operates the Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Lisbon exchanges, protecting it from possible takeover attempts, the paper said.
But French banks, angry about a barrage of government taxes, are dragging their feet and the French Treasury recently had to cancel a meeting with the heads of the main French banks on the matter, Les Echos said.
Officials at France's three top banks, BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole , could not immediately be reached for comment.
The French Treasury was also unavailable for comment.
France is also mulling other scenarios such as getting private equity funds or even foreign sovereign funds to buy into Euronext, the paper said.
IntercontinentalExchange announced in December it had agreed to buy transatlantic market operator NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion. The deal is being vetted by European and U.S. regulators.
ICE has said it will try to spin off the Euronext European stock market businesses in a public offering.
NYSE bought Euronext for 8 billion euros in 2007.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.