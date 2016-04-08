Euronext says working on Black Sea wheat futures

GENEVA, April 8 Euronext is working on developing Black Sea wheat futures to meet demand for price hedging in one of the world's largest production and exporting zones for the grain, the head of commodities at the exchange said on Friday.

"Having assessed the need for long-standing need for a proper price-setting mechanism in that production zone, we are now engaged in a serious reflexion about a careful design," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Cereals Europe conference in Geneva.

He declined to give details on the project, which would be in addition to Euronext's western European milling wheat contract <0#BL2:>. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)