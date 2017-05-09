Loss-making Europcar "cautious" on Britain as EU talks loom

May 9 Europcar Groupe is "cautious"
about the British car rental market as it monitors developments
in the UK's negotiations to leave the European Union, although
it has yet to see any impact on its 2017 results.
"We confirm our 2017 guidance, with our cautious view on
Britain," Chief Executive Caroline Parot said on Tuesday of
Europcar's second biggest market.
Travel and tourism industry associations have been pushing
to secure visa-free travel between Britain and the EU after
Brexit to limit disruption to the industry.
Britain's vote last year to quit the bloc has already had an
impact Europcar and Avis Budget Group which in the
second-half of last year saw a negative impact from the pound's
slump following the EU referendum.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst David Cerdan said if the UK economy
deteriorates it will have an impact on the car rental market, as
the UK is primarily a business market and corporations will hire
cars less often.
Europcar reported a wider adjusted EBITDA loss of 6.2
million euros ($6.8 million) in the first quarter, hurt by
additional investments in its digitalization programme and
losses incurred in its new mobility division, which includes
businesses like car sharing.
The company is targeting organic revenue growth of more than
3 percent and an increase in its adjusted EBITDA margin,
excluding new mobility, for 2017.
The group also announced on Tuesday the acquisition of
Danish franchisee, Europcar Denmark. This follows a number of
deals in 2016 in countries such as Ireland, Italy and Spain.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
