European ABS faces hurdles in re-opening

LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - Recent volatility in credit markets
could derail the typical September re-opening of the European
ABS market at risk despite the relative stability of secondary
spreads in the sector.
In 2010 German auto ABS, UK credit cards, UK RMBS, Dutch
RMBS and a Swedish equity release RMBS all issued public deals
after summer. There was even a small private placement from
Irish Life & Permanent.
In theory, the resurrection of covered bonds this week bodes
well for the secured financing , but asset-backed issuers may
reluctant to print at current spread levels - depending on their
liquidity position.
"Current spreads could still be attractive for some issuers
as ABS, unlike many other asset classes did not suffer a
significant collapse in prices at the senior level, instead, it
suffered from a more retrenchment of interest and volume," said
Dipesh Mehta, research analyst at Barclays Capital
Typical prime UK RMBS is currently trading north of 150bp,
and while 20bp or so wider than June, the softening is far less
painful and more gradual than that recorded by the main credit
indices, for instance.
Market participants believe that investors could remain
sidelined because of the ongoing sovereign debt crisis in the
euro zone although borrowers who are short of liquidity might
test their resolve.
"I think the level of [UK RMBS] activity will be mainly
driven by an issuer's funding position. In my opinion the spread
widening has not been sufficient to dissuade issuers if they
need to get a trade done to meet this year's funding targets,"
said one treasury official.
Smaller issuers are in a tighter spot and could be left with
just retail funding but this is around 200bp for term funding,
he said.
TWO-TIER MARKET
A syndicate banker argued that a two-tier market is a
distinct possiblity as the bigger issuers have done a lot of
funding this year.
"Smaller originators may be able to come to market but it
will be interesting to see if they can get their sequencing
right," he said.
Lloyds says it took advantage of a more supportive market
backdrop earlier in the year. It explained in its half-year
report that "the Group deliberately pre-funded much of the
Group's term funding requirement in the first quarter".
At the half-way point this year, it had completed more than
three-quarters of its targeted annual wholesale term issuance
for 2011 by "targeting periods when markets were open and
receptive to new issues and using a broad mix of products and
currencies." It has issued GBP5.3bn equivalent in ABS, according
to the report.
RBS and Santander UK also issued large RMBS this year,
including chunky US dollar tranches as did Lloyds. That is not
to say that these issuers may not resurface (they do have other
assets apart from mortgages to securitise) but they can be a bit
more selective about their timing - as can some Dutch issuers.
Over the last six weeks there has only been a Principality
Building Society RMBS sold to investors, and even then it was
preplaced to a limited number accounts at spreads of 140bp for
the 1.23-year and 180bp for the 4.38-year.
PREPLACED/PRIVATE EXECUTION?
Preplaced/private deals remain an effective way for
originators to guard against execution risk. A sell-side
official said his institution had been approached recently by
investor accounts enquiring about whether any previously
retained RMBS are available for sale.
This type of activity is not likely to spur September
issuance volumes matching that of last year, however.
"If the situation [of volatility] persists, it is uncertain
whether any deals will come to market in the near future.
Spreads are elevated and so it is hard to finance ABS," said
Markus Ernst, research analyst at UniCredit.
Market players do not anticipate much off-the-run issuance,
and the sectors most likely to return "are the sort of high
quality paper that opened up the market after the first leg of
the crisis, such as auto ABS, as well as from players not
directly hit by the periphery, for example UK and Dutch RMBS,"
added Ernst.
"I think the most common sectors would be, as always, UK
prime RMBS, German auto and Dutch prime RMBS," said Mehta.
Current secondary prices do give the impression that a new
auto deal may work just as well as they did a year ago.
VCL 12, for instance, priced at 68bp last September when UK
RMBS Fosse short paper was bid around 130bp and Arkle at 135bp.
German auto names in general then tightened to the mid to
high 50bp region by June of this year, whereas short UK RMBS
only tightened 5bp or so. As subsequent market turmoil engulfed
all markets, auto ABS widened around 15bp.
However, this only took it back to the 70bp area of last
September - spreads which clearly worked for originators. And
recent BWIC activity has even seen German names trade above par,
indicating investor and dealer comfort with the prices and
programme.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre; editing Alex Chambers)