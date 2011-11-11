Banque PSA ABS navigates market volatility

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Banque PSA Finance survived deteriorating market conditions to price an auto loan ABS backed by German collateral at the top end of its size expectations this week.

Lead managers Credit Agricole-CIB, Citigroup and HSBC completed roadshows back on Thursday November 3 but opted to wait until after the weekend to open the book, with some accounts requesting the early part of the week for credit work.

Having carried out investor meetings and confident that the process had attracted sufficient attention, the leads and borrower took advantage of a stabilisation in credit markets on Wednesday morning to open the book, only to see broader confidence diminish as Italy's spiking bond yields sent credit indices into negative territory.

The asset backed sector, however, while not completely impervious to the jitters, stood up to the test.

"The impact was much smaller than could have been feared due to the fact that the transaction was thoroughly marketed the week before with two teams in France, UK, the Netherlands and Germany," said Olivier Casanova, head of Financing and Treasury for PSA and Banque PSA Finance.

"Institutions that came in to the deal had already gone through their credit committees on Monday and Tuesday," added Pierre-Brice Jaouen, in charge of securitisation financing for Banque PSA Finance.

The lead managers explained that the turn in market sentiment did put some accounts off, either due to a general hesitance or to cheaper offers in the secondary market, but there were still around 20 investors in the book placing orders in excess of EUR750m, enabling it to price at the maximum size the transaction structure would allow - EUR720m.

The spread level was always going to require more engagement with accounts than typical deals from Volkswagen, for instance, due to the lack of clear comparables and the revolving period of 1.5-years. A source away from the deal had anticipated a spread around the Euribor plus 100bp mark to get the issue done. At the time, VCL and Driver bonds were quoted in the 70bp region.

Official guidance followed at 110bp area, somewhere between where Banque PSA Finance's previous German deal from 2010 (backed by leases) priced, 135bp, and its French deal in July that came at 90bp.

The German deal had a 12-month revolving period, the French issue allowed portfolio churn for 16-months, and this new issue pushed out by another two months to eighteen.

"We have been able to progressively extend the revolving period, which is important as it allows us to secure longer term financing versus the average duration," Jaouen explained.

This mixture of collateral jurisdictions and revolving period lengths fits in with Banque PSA Finance's plan to broaden its funding options.

"We are looking to do a variety of maturities. We have a lot of financing in short-term commercial paper but also longer duration bonds of three to five years," explained Casanova.

"We have to match our assets and liabilities but want to be flexible to accommodate any durations," he added.

And at the present time, the argument in support of three-year ABS paper is more compelling from a cost of funds point of view, as Jaouen explained that the issuer's existing three-year unsecured bonds were trading in the swaps plus 300bp region.

However, the borrower views ABS as more than just an option to secure tighter pricing, and would still consider it even if the differential versus corporate debt was not so large.

"We would like to tap as many different pockets of investors as possible," Jaouen added. Having launched one deal in 2010 and two in 2011 (the French issue was its first deal its home jurisdiction for four years), Banque PSA aims to maintain a presence in the sector.

"Securitisation financing has reduced to around 15-16% of our funding, but we would like to go back to the pre-crisis level of 20-25%," added Casanova.

For this transaction, 55.6% of the notes were placed in the UK, 20.8% in Germany, 12.3% in France, 8.2% in the Netherlands and 3.1% was categorised as other. By investor type, banks bought 67.6%, fund managers 19.2%, central bank/supra 9% and others 4.2%. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)