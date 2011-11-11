Banque PSA ABS navigates market volatility

LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - Banque PSA Finance survived
deteriorating market conditions to price an auto loan ABS backed
by German collateral at the top end of its size expectations
this week.
Lead managers Credit Agricole-CIB, Citigroup and HSBC
completed roadshows back on Thursday November 3 but opted to
wait until after the weekend to open the book, with some
accounts requesting the early part of the week for credit work.
Having carried out investor meetings and confident that the
process had attracted sufficient attention, the leads and
borrower took advantage of a stabilisation in credit markets on
Wednesday morning to open the book, only to see broader
confidence diminish as Italy's spiking bond yields sent credit
indices into negative territory.
The asset backed sector, however, while not completely
impervious to the jitters, stood up to the test.
"The impact was much smaller than could have been feared due
to the fact that the transaction was thoroughly marketed the
week before with two teams in France, UK, the Netherlands and
Germany," said Olivier Casanova, head of Financing and Treasury
for PSA and Banque PSA Finance.
"Institutions that came in to the deal had already gone
through their credit committees on Monday and Tuesday," added
Pierre-Brice Jaouen, in charge of securitisation financing for
Banque PSA Finance.
The lead managers explained that the turn in market
sentiment did put some accounts off, either due to a general
hesitance or to cheaper offers in the secondary market, but
there were still around 20 investors in the book placing orders
in excess of EUR750m, enabling it to price at the maximum size
the transaction structure would allow - EUR720m.
The spread level was always going to require more engagement
with accounts than typical deals from Volkswagen, for instance,
due to the lack of clear comparables and the revolving period of
1.5-years. A source away from the deal had anticipated a spread
around the Euribor plus 100bp mark to get the issue done. At the
time, VCL and Driver bonds were quoted in the 70bp region.
Official guidance followed at 110bp area, somewhere between
where Banque PSA Finance's previous German deal from 2010
(backed by leases) priced, 135bp, and its French deal in July
that came at 90bp.
The German deal had a 12-month revolving period, the French
issue allowed portfolio churn for 16-months, and this new issue
pushed out by another two months to eighteen.
"We have been able to progressively extend the revolving
period, which is important as it allows us to secure longer term
financing versus the average duration," Jaouen explained.
This mixture of collateral jurisdictions and revolving
period lengths fits in with Banque PSA Finance's plan to broaden
its funding options.
"We are looking to do a variety of maturities. We have a lot
of financing in short-term commercial paper but also longer
duration bonds of three to five years," explained Casanova.
"We have to match our assets and liabilities but want to be
flexible to accommodate any durations," he added.
And at the present time, the argument in support of
three-year ABS paper is more compelling from a cost of funds
point of view, as Jaouen explained that the issuer's existing
three-year unsecured bonds were trading in the swaps plus 300bp
region.
However, the borrower views ABS as more than just an option
to secure tighter pricing, and would still consider it even if
the differential versus corporate debt was not so large.
"We would like to tap as many different pockets of investors
as possible," Jaouen added. Having launched one deal in 2010 and
two in 2011 (the French issue was its first deal its home
jurisdiction for four years), Banque PSA aims to maintain a
presence in the sector.
"Securitisation financing has reduced to around 15-16% of
our funding, but we would like to go back to the pre-crisis
level of 20-25%," added Casanova.
For this transaction, 55.6% of the notes were placed in the
UK, 20.8% in Germany, 12.3% in France, 8.2% in the Netherlands
and 3.1% was categorised as other. By investor type, banks
bought 67.6%, fund managers 19.2%, central bank/supra 9% and
others 4.2%.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)