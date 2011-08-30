iTraxx hedges bring volatility to ABS

(The following story appeared in the August 27 edition of the International Financing Review)

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Recently employed hedging strategies by some market participants for the Triple B notes of UK RMBS Granite, the most liquid UK name, have exacerbated price movements, sources say. They also suggest this activity has undermined an already shaky secondary market as the relevance of collateral performance and prepayment speeds appears to be dwindling.

Granite junior bonds have lost about 20 price points since May, moving in sympathy with other credit indices - notably the iTraxx Crossover - and the decline has also hurt investors using Granite Triple Bs as a proxy to mark the less liquid mezzanine UK RMBS.

"The market in Granite Triple Bs has been extremely technical, despite the bonds being cheap from a fundamental standpoint. Dealers and fast money contributed significantly to at least the last 10 point moves on the way up and more importantly on the way down," said Srikanth Sankaran, ABS analyst at Morgan Stanley.

"My view is that until early August, price levels in the Granite Triple Bs did not fully reflect market clearing levels - ie, dealers showed markets, but trading at these levels was limited. Balance-sheet constraints increased selling pressure and triggered a sharp move down," he said.

Jean-David Cirotteau, ABS analyst at SG, believes that the recent movement in ABS "shows unfortunately that the depth of the market is probably much less than some wanted to believe and it is quite easy to push prices up or down".

"In the past few weeks, the liquidity premium has increased dramatically, while from a fundamental standpoint little has changed," he noted.

According to many market watchers, the price falls are unwarranted and can be explained by hedges put in place by trading desks and hedge funds. These players use the iTraxx indices, in particular the Crossover, to hedge their holdings of Granite Triple Bs and sometimes also their UK non-conforming bonds. Real-money accounts, however, tend to have buy-and-hold strategies that, in principle, make hedging unnecessary.

Dealers and hedge funds that book a gain on iTraxx can adjust their Granite offers lower and try to hit even opportunistic bids.

"Hedging allows players to mark down Granite and trade around lower levels," a bank strategist explained.

However, the iTraxx Crossover is far from being a perfect hedge for Granite Triple Bs or UK non-conforming RMBS. Key drawbacks are the basis between the two markets, maturity differences and the time lag of price reactions. The more general problem is the lack of natural hedges for European ABS products that are not standardised. This means that a protection seller is needed for each bond.

In the heyday of the securitisation market, synthetic CDOs were the natural supplier of protection. Dealers could buy protection from them and then offer protection to clients, or just buy the cash bond.

SELF-FULFILLING EFFECT

Attempts by Markit to launch liquid, tradable indices in Europe have so far proved unsuccessful. And in the absence of proper European ABS or RMBS indices and real depth and liquidity in single-name European ABS CDS, trading desks have been using more liquid instruments such as iTraxx, financials' CDS, and also stock market puts to have some protection against more generic risk asset sales.

A player said that hedge funds expecting a collapse in the UK mortgage market tended to short the shares of the largest UK mortgage lenders as part of a macro hedge. This also happened in the Spanish real estate market using the Cajas.

The size of the hedge, and the proportion of the book it hedges, depends on the objectives of the strategy. Usually it is not one-to-one (one block of an iTraxx index to hedge a block of Granite of the same size).

"You need to look at effectiveness; that is, how big is the tail risk that must be hedged in combination with liquidity," a banker said. This means that, when the position is not fully hedged, a drop in Granite's price can be painful for dealers too.

Moreover, the hedge can move in the wrong direction. A one-point fall in a ?5m Granite block when the iTraxx index tightens can easily cost ?50,000 to ?100,000, a trader reckoned.

Another problem with the use of the Crossover to hedge Granite's mezzanine bonds is that it has "some self-fulfilling effect", a trader said. "Because so many desks are using the strategy, the behaviour of the ABS bonds is looking correlated enough to justify the choice for a hedge in the first place," he said.

"What is happening is that as desks make money on their Crossover positions they are more willing to dump the Triple Bs at a loss and thus cause the bonds to reprice."

From an investor's perspective, especially that of a traditional investor focusing on performance data such as arrears and prepayments, the mark-to-market hit can come as a shock. One fund manager said that he simply did not want to get caught in strategies he did not understand, saying: "Granite itself has become an index - it is just a toy in dealers' hands."

A dealer argued that refusing to trade in Granite simply because price movements were more difficult to predict than for some other vanilla bonds was a "poor excuse". If investors really believed the bond offered value, they should just buy it, he said.

But market participants tend to agree that hedging strategies can be disconcerting for real-money accounts - in fact, even for some bank managers. For example, a dealer pointed out that given the basis between the two markets, it was impossible to calculate with any conviction what constituted a 100% hedge for one's book or position.

In his view, it was "more of a black art influenced by management and market risk departments' requirements". This is exactly what real-money accounts do not want to hear. (Reporting by Jean-Marc Poilpre, editing by Anil Mayre)