European farm machine industry sentiment at record low -survey

PARIS Aug 11 Europe's farm machinery sector
sentiment fell to a record low in August, with a much gloomier
mood in France countering a recovery in Britain from a
post-Brexit slump in confidence, an industry survey showed on
Thursday.
Demand for machines such as tractors and combine harvesters
is sensitive to farm revenues. Companies like Deere & Co.
and AGCO have felt the knock-on effects of low prices
in many agricultural markets.
A poor harvest this summer in France, the European Union's
biggest grain producer, is now expected to generate large losses
for crop growers and add to a downturn in farming previously
concentrated in livestock sectors.
The general index in industry association CEMA's survey of
managers from nine European countries fell to a record low of
minus 44 points, from minus 38 last month, reflecting an unusual
situation whereby a majority of respondents in every country
expect revenues to decline in the next six months, CEMA said.
"Companies from France regard their current business
situation as much more unfavourable," CEMA said in a survey
summary. "Germany, Poland and Austria continue at the bottom of
the ranking."
Sentiment in Britain had improved after a drop in the wake
of its vote to leave the EU, with some survey participants
reporting a positive short-term impact from currency weakness,
particularly in the crop sector, CEMA said.
Average order levels reported in the survey remained at a
low level of just over 2 months, it said.
However, expectations had improved slightly for livestock
equipment due to hopes of a recovery in milk prices, it added.
Persistent low prices in the past year have led the EU to
offer hundreds of millions of euros in special aid for dairy
farmers, as the sector has grappled with oversupply partly
linked to the end of EU output quotas.
