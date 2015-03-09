European airlines urged to embrace more consolidation

PHOENIX, March 9 European airlines face further
restructuring and consolidation to close a gap in profitability
with industry kingpins in North America, aviation experts said
on Monday.
European airlines are projected to make $10 billion of the
$86 billion in profits expected to flow into the industry
between 2010 and 2015, with North American airlines accounting
for $40 billion after hefty restructuring.
That is partly because European operators have been less
disciplined than merged U.S. carriers in keeping a lid on
capacity, leaving themselves vulnerable to any downturn in
demand, said John Luth, chief executive of aviation advisory
firm Seabury Group.
Asked in an interview whether Europe's airlines would have
to consolidate to secure growth, he said it is inevitable but
warned that they must first put their finances in order.
"The airlines that consolidated in the U.S. all got fixed
first. They didn't use consolidation to fix themselves," Luth
said.
Europe's top four airlines controlled 47 percent of European
capacity in 2014, up two percentage points over 10 years,
according to Seabury data presented at an air finance conference
in Phoenix.
In the United States, the four majors controlled 79 percent
of their market, up 22 percentage points over the same period.
A senior executive from Germany's Lufthansa, which
has snapped up a number of smaller carriers, said the number of
airlines would shrink in coming years
"A lot of national airlines still exist in Europe. But more
and more people are accepting that this is not a viable thing
any more," Nico Buchholz, Lufthansa's executive vice-president
of fleet management, told the Istat conference.
Lufthansa and IAG will be among the long-term
survivors, Buchholz said. He made no mention of Air France-KLM
, which has issued a series of profit warnings in the
past year.
British Airways owner IAG made a 1.36 billion euro ($1.5
billion) bid for Aer Lingus in January. The Irish
carrier's board recommended the offer to shareholders but the
deal has stalled because of political opposition.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)