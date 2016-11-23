CORRECTED-New scanners to reduce need for unpacking at airport security

(Corrects final par to say "not faster" rather than "not as
fast")
BRUSSELS Nov 23 Makers of scanners used in
airports are testing new technology that could soon make taking
liquids and laptops out of carry-on bags a thing of the past,
speeding up security lines for passengers.
Manufacturers such as Smiths Detection and L-3
Communications are developing and testing new scanners
using computed tomography (CT) imaging, which produce more
detailed images than a regular x-ray.
Because liquids and electronic devices do not need to be
removed with the new scanners, fewer trays of belongings and
images of their contents are required, representatives of Smiths
and L-3 told Reuters at a security conference in Brussels.
Europe's airports spend 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) a
year on security, according to airports association ACI Europe,
which organised the conference.
L-3, which already makes CT scanners for hold baggage, is
currently trial ling its ClearScan scanner for hand baggage at
airports in Amsterdam and Johannesburg, a marketing
representative at the conference said.
A spokeswoman for Schiphol airport in Amsterdam said the
results of the test were good. Passengers still need to place
liquids in a clear plastic bag, but the bag can remain in the
luggage.
"It leads to fewer rejections of checked hand luggage and
therefore fewer additional checks," she told Reuters, adding
that if the trial is completed successfully, Schiphol will use
the scanners in all its 67 security lanes from 2017.
Rival Smiths Detection is still in the development stage
with its scanner and hopes to launch it at a trade fair in
Munich in October next year. It said its scanner will have an
advantage over rival CT models because the conveyor belt will
move at the same speed as current scanners, whereas others are
slower.
In addition, the images take longer to analyse due to their
level of detail, Cameron Mann, global market director for
aviation at Smiths Detection told Reuters.
The Schiphol spokeswoman confirmed that the new L-3 scanner
was not faster than current devices, but said that overall the
security process was quicker, because passengers did not need
time to retrieve their bag, laptop and liquids.
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)