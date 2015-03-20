版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 20日 星期五 19:24 BJT

Switzerland to take part in founding of AIIB bank

ZURICH, March 20 Switzerland will participate in the establishment of a new international development bank backed by China, along with several other western European countries, the Swiss government said on Friday.

The Alpine nation will become a prospective founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), subject to approval by the existing signatories, the government said in a statement.

The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year to support investment in Asia in transport, energy, telecommunications and other infrastructure. It is seen as a rival to the Western-dominated World Bank and a major plank in spreading China's "soft power". (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
