Switzerland to take part in founding of AIIB bank

ZURICH, March 20 Switzerland will participate in
the establishment of a new international development bank backed
by China, along with several other western European countries,
the Swiss government said on Friday.
The Alpine nation will become a prospective founding member
of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), subject to
approval by the existing signatories, the government said in a
statement.
The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year to support
investment in Asia in transport, energy, telecommunications and
other infrastructure. It is seen as a rival to the
Western-dominated World Bank and a major plank in spreading
China's "soft power".
