GRAPHIC-Euro zone stocks the top gainer in Q3, dollar flags

LONDON Oct 1 Euro zone stocks were the top
investment in the third quarter, clocking up their best
three-month gains since 2009 as investors bet on a cyclical
upturn in the region.
The dollar struggled the most after a set of mixed economic
data raised concerns that the U.S. economy may not be strong
enough to allow the Federal Reserve to slow its bond-buying
programme.
Europe's STOXX index has risen nearly 16 percent
since July 1 on a dollar basis, nearly double the gains made by
Tokyo and Shanghai shares.
The STOXX index has gained nearly 9 percent in euro terms,
its biggest quarterly gain in four years.
Emerging stocks staged a strong recovery after a
second-quarter sell-off triggered by the Fed's suggestion that
it would slow the pace of money printing.
The MSCI emerging equity index slightly
outperformed developed counterparts with a gain of 7.1 percent.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were in negative territory
as investors shifted assets away from low-yielding government
bonds into equities.
The dollar index fell 3.3 percent.
The following graphics show the performance of a variety of
assets.
