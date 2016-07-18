UPDATE 1-Twitter, Facebook move quickly to stem celebrations of Nice attack

(Adds detail in paragraph 5 to clarify Twitter's policy on
violent content)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dustin Volz
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, July 15 Twitter Inc
moved swiftly to remove posts from Islamic extremists
glorifying a truck attack in Nice, France, watchdog groups said
on Friday, in a rare round of praise for a platform that has
often struggled to contain violent propaganda.
A spate of violence over the past several months has posed
numerous challenges to social media companies. Friday's
unsuccessful military coup in Turkey was marked first by
restrictions on social media, internet monitoring groups said,
but the crackdown appeared to ease as the events unfolded and
numerous citizens broadcast live video on Facebook and sent
tweets.
U.S. and French authorities on Friday were still trying to
determine whether the Tunisian man who drove a truck into
Bastille Day crowds on Thursday, killing 84 people, had ties to
Islamic militants.
At least 50 Twitter accounts praising the attacks used the
hashtag Nice in Arabic, according to the Counter Extremism
Project, a private group that monitors and reports extremist
content online. Many accounts appeared almost immediately after
the attack and shared images praising the carnage, the group
said.
The pattern was similar to what was seen on Twitter after
attacks last year and earlier this year in Paris and Brussels.
But Twitter, which once took a purist approach to free speech
but has since revised its rules, took action much more quickly
this week. Twitter has always had policies banning violent
content, such as advocacy of terrorism, and recently made them
more explicit.
"Twitter moved with swiftness we have not seen before to
erase pro-attack tweets within minutes," Counter Extremism
Project said in a statement. "It was the first time Twitter has
reacted so efficiently."
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center's
Digital Terrorism and Hate project, also said Twitter had
responded with unusual alacrity.
Twitter did not provide any information about account
suspensions, but said in a statement that it condemns terrorism
and bans it on its site.
Twitter, Facebook Inc and other internet firms have
ramped up their efforts over the past two years to quickly
remove violent propaganda that violates their terms of service.
Both companies continue to face major challenges in
distinguishing between graphic images that are shared to glorify
or celebrate attacks and those shared by witnesses who are
documenting events.
Facebook's "community standards" dictate what types of
content are and are not allowed on the platform. Those standards
explicitly ban "terrorism" and related content, such as posts or
images that celebrate attacks or promote violence.
Yet the company's policies around graphic images are more
nuanced. Facebook, like most large internet companies, relies on
users and eagle-eyed advocacy groups to report objectionable
content to teams of human editors, who then review each
submission and decide whether a post should be deleted.
At Facebook, those reviewers receive more specific guidance
beyond the public community standards when it comes to deciding
what to do with reported graphic images, a spokeswoman said. But
she declined to elaborate on the company's criteria.
"One of the most sensitive situations involves people
sharing violent or graphic images of events taking place in the
real world. In those situations, context and degree are
everything," Facebook said in a blog post last week.
NEW TACTICS
Internet companies have continually updated their terms of
service over the past two years to establish clearer and in many
cases stricter ground rules on what content is permissible on
their platforms.
In response to pressure by U.S. lawmakers and
counterextremism groups, Facebook and YouTube have moved
recently toward implementing some automated processes to block
or rapidly remove Islamic State videos and similar material. [reut.rs/28U55Vp
]
That has not stopped Islamist militants from celebrating
attacks online and even updating their tactics. Some Islamic
State supporters used Twitter hashtags that were trending
globally to celebrate the Nice attacks, such as #PrayForNice,
#NiceAttack and #Nice, so that their tweets were shown to a
wider audience, according to screenshots from the Wiesenthal
Center.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Dustin Volz
in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Andrew Hay)