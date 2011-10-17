No Europe bank recap deal yet - Austrian cenbanker

VIENNA Oct 17 The deputy head of Austria's central bank said on Monday he was unaware of any deal so far on how to recapitalise banks in Europe as a way to restore financial stability.

"To my knowledge there is no agreement yet among Europe's leaders on what exactly it will look like," Austrian National Bank Vice Governor Wolfgang Duchatczek told reporters, holding out prospects an accord could emerge this coming weekend.

"Let's await the decisions of the weekend and then we can talk more," he said, adding he thought 4 billion euros ($5.55 billion) would the upper limit of what Austrian banks might need to recapitalise.

($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)