European May car sales up 4.3 pct as volume brands beat premiums

BERLIN, June 17 Europe's car sales rose 4.3 percent in May as volume brands Skoda, Renault and Opel posted stronger growth than premium marques BMW and Audi, according to registrations data published on Tuesday.

Registrations in the European Union and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) increased to 1.13 million cars last month, from 1.09 million a year earlier, the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
