WRAPUP 2-European new car sales beat a slower retreat

PARIS/MADRID Aug 1 * Sales fall 5.9 pct in
France, 4 pct in Spain
* Rate of decline slowed markedly from June
(Adds Italy, Belgium figures)
PARIS/MADRID, Aug 1 European new car sales
showed signs in July they might soon emerge from a long, steep
fall as the boost from government incentive schemes begins to
work its way out of comparative figures.
Weak economies and supply problems still dogged the industry
but the rate of decline slowed markedly from June.
French car passenger sales fell 5.9 percent, following a
12.6 percent drop in June and marking the fourth consecutive
month of declines.
Spanish new car registrations fell 4 percent, compared with
a 24 percent drop in registrations in July 2010 when the subsidy
programme ended.
There have been signs that Asian and U.S. car markets are
slowly returning to health, but analysts said it was too early
to say the same for Europe.
"Certainly there's no growth, but in most markets the
comparisons are getting easier," said Philippe Houchois at UBS.
A spokesman for France's CCFA car makers' association said
it was expecting a drop of 8 to 10 percent over the year while
the Spanish car association ANFAC saw no signs of improvement in
the market for the remainder of the year, nor for 2012.
"I think we will see a certain stabilisation now, but at
these low levels, in line with the trend in the Spanish economy
of very little growth," said Nicolas Lopez, MG Valores analyst
in Madrid.
"I don't think we can expect (new car registrations) to fall
much further ... the main declines started last year with the
withdrawal of subsidies and the rise in VAT."
Italian new car sales were 137,422 units, down 10.69 percent
from July last year, the transport ministry said, continuing a
downward trend from last month. , while Belgian new
car registrations fell 11.25 percent.
New car sales in the European Union suffered their biggest
drop in eight months in June, data from industry association
ACEA showed last month.
In addition to economic uncertainties, the earthquake and
tsunami that devastated Japan in March also had a knock-on
effect on the global automotive industry, as many electronics
suppliers' factories were damaged. Surging raw materials prices
have added to carmakers' headaches.
Data from Tokyo earlier on Monday showed that new vehicle
sales in Japan fell by a record in July, battered by production
disruptions from the March 11 earthquake.
However, Japanese carmakers are recovering production faster
than expected. Honda Motor avoided an expected
quarterly loss and raised its annual profit guidance by more
than a third, while Nissan Motor last week reported a smaller
than expected decline in quarterly profit.
The U.S. auto industry is also improving; sales for July due
to be published later are expected to hit an annual rate of
around 12 million vehicles, an improvement over May and June,
though still some way off the 17 million-plus sold in 2000.
France's Renault said last month that supply
difficulties that weighed on its sales in recent months --
related to problems with suppliers ramping up capacity after the
financial crisis -- should start to ease from July.
German sportscar maker Porsche AG said on Monday it still
expected a significant double-digit operating margin this year
after demand for luxury cars in China and North America boosted
quarterly earnings.
Carmakers have been relying on stronger demand in emerging
markets including the BRIC nations of Brazil, Russia, India and
China, but there are signs this growth is starting to cool.
India's Tata Motors Ltd said July vehicle sales
dropped 6 percent from last year's figure, while domestic sales
fell 9 percent.
