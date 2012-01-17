UPDATE 2-European car slump accelerated by consumer gloom

* December car registrations fell 5.8 percent
* Full-year registrations fell 1.4 percent
* German carmakers resist market slide
* Car sales slump coincides with falling retail sales
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Jan 17 Europe's car market decline
gathered pace in December, led by a sales slump at regional No.2
automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, as worried consumers
steered clear of big purchases, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Peugeot's domestic rival Renault also tumbled,
along with Fiat and General Motors, while German
rivals resisted, with Volkswagen gaining ground and
luxury brands lifted by resilient premium demand.
Total European car registrations dropped 5.8 percent last
month, following declines of 1.4 percent in September and 3
percent in November, the Brussels-based Association of European
Carmakers said. Registrations ended the year 1.4 percent lower
at 13.6 million.
"Consumers are loath to engage in big-ticket expenditure as
purchasing power comes under pressure," said Alexander Law, head
of economics consultancy Xerfi Global in Paris.
The downgrade of nine European nations' debt by Standard &
Poor's last week will lead to higher interest rates on consumer
credit including car loans, the firm predicts.
"That will weigh heavily on the auto market," Law said.
"This year is going to be very tough."
December's auto market slide was accompanied by worsening
euro zone consumer confidence, according to European Commission
data. Germany, the region's biggest economy, was the only major
auto market to post growth for the month.
Slowing car registrations also coincided with falling euro
zone retail sales in the last months of 2011 that raised the
prospect of a second recession in three years. Retail sales fell
by a worse than expected 0.8 percent in November from October.
Paris-based Peugeot's sales dropped 19 percent to 112,802
cars last month, weighed down by a 23 percent plunge for the
Peugeot brand, while Citroen declined a more modest 13 percent.
Peugeot lost one percentage point of market share last year
as its stock underperformed all 14 other members of the STOXX
Europe 600 autos & parts index, plunging 56 percent in
the last 12 months.
Earlier this month the company hired a top McKinsey
consultant as strategy director, a week after the departure of
its second-ranking executive amid sagging sales and
profitability.
GERMANS BUCK TREND
Bucking the declining market trend, Volkswagen consolidated
recent advances in December. Sales rose 9 percent in December
for a 7.8 percent full-year gain that lifted VW's market share
by 2 percentage points to 23.3 percent in 2011.
Sales by Renault, General Motors and Fiat fell 14 percent,
15 percent and 16 percent, respectively, on a shift away from
smaller cars, collapsing southern European demand and the
effects of ageing model line-ups.
European carmakers are expanding overseas to reduce
dependence on their stagnating home markets.
Renault increased the share of deliveries outside Europe to
43 percent in 2011 from 37 percent a year earlier, the company
said on Tuesday.
Renault's global sales increased 3.6 percent to 2.72 million
vehicles last year and will grow another 3-4 percent in 2012,
Renault sales chief Jerome Stoll said, adding that Europe should
improve towards the end of the year after a tough first half.
At the Detroit Auto Show last week, industry executives
predicted a steady recovery in U.S. car demand but were far less
bullish about the European market, seen contracting about 5
percent for a fifth straight annual decline.
"What we're seeing is a recession coming in Europe,"
Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in Detroit.
Premium car makers have so far largely escaped the European
sales slump. Daimler's Mercedes Benz posted a 10 percent
December sales gain to keep the group's 2011 sales in positive
territory.
BMW, the world's biggest luxury car maker, saw registrations
drop 3 percent last month as some buyers held back for an
imminent update to the core 3 Series model. Full-year sales rose
7.6 percent.
In another relatively upbeat sign for the Germans, the
country's ZEW index of analyst and investor sentiment posted its
biggest ever gain on Tuesday, rising to -21.6 in January from
-53.8 percent last month.
On a less positive note, Volkswagen on Monday extended a
safety recall of diesel models to cover 300,000 vehicles at risk
of fuel leaks, almost double the number affected by the original
notice in October.
BMW also recalled some 236,000 vehicles from its Mini brand
because of circuit board defects that could cause fires.