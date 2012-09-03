WRAPUP 1-European mass carmakers worst hit in August

| PARIS, Sept 3
PARIS, Sept 3 Monthly car registrations fell
again in France and Italy in August with mass brands suffering
most as Mediterranean countries bore the brunt of the euro zone
debt crisis and its withering effect on consumer demand.
French sales tumbled 11 percent to 96,115 cars in August,
for a 10th monthly decline, the CCFA industry association said.
Italian sales dropped about 20 percent, Fiat chief
executive Sergio Marchionne said, anticipating official data due
on Monday.
Spanish car sales rose 3.4 percent as customers rushed to
complete purchases and beat a sales tax rise in September.
Analysts said the downtrend would likely resume this month.
"We still do not see any signs of recovery on the horizon,"
said Flavien Neuvy, head of French auto-industry think tank
Cetelem.
The country's main growth drivers are at a standstill, with
mass-market carmakers worst hit, Neuvy said. "We are seeing a
polarisation of demand, with premium and low-cost brands doing
much better."
The mid-market Renault brand saw domestic
registrations plummet 30 percent, even as its low-cost Dacia
marque recorded a 21 percent gain on runaway sales of its
no-frills Sandero subcompact and Duster SUV.
PSA Peugeot Citroen's domestic sales fell in step
with the local market's 11 percent drop. Europe's second-largest
automaker is cutting more than 10,000 jobs at home as it
struggles to stem mounting losses.
Ford, which recently doubled its full-year European
loss forecast to $1 billion, saw August sales plunge 17 percent
in France and 22 percent in Spain.
French annualised sales are down about 20 percent from their
2010 peak, compared with 35 percent for Italy and Spain,
"indicating the potential for further falls in France", Credit
Suisse analyst David Arnold said in a note.
Kia was among lower-cost brands that recorded
strong increases, as the South Korean automaker and affiliate
Hyundai continued to build on a combined European
market share that reached 5.9 percent in the first half - up 1.2
points year-on-year.
European No.1 Volkswagen also continued to grab
business from rivals. Sales by its namesake brand fell 7.4
percent in France and rose 8.7 percent in Spain, outperforming
both markets.
VW's luxury Audi division delivered gains of 8.4 percent in
France and 9.7 percent in Spain, as luxury automakers advanced.
BMW also rose in both markets.
Fiat brand sales tumbled 34 percent in France and rose 13
percent in Spain.
Spain's market increase was the first in seven months, as
customers hurried to showrooms ahead of a Sept. 1 increase in
value-added tax (sales tax).
Some 10,000 consumers completed purchases they would
otherwise have made later, the ANFAC automakers' association
said - setting the scene for a challenging environment later
this year.
September and October "are going to be a disaster", Spanish
car dealers' association Faconauto said. Sales are set for a
sharp fall unless automakers discount even more aggressively, a
spokesman said.