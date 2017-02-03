版本:
Polish new car registrations post best January in 16 years

WARSAW Feb 3 New car registrations in Poland in January rose by 17.2 percent year on year to 41,935, their highest January level in 16 years, data published by the Samar research institute showed on Friday.

New registrations fell 15.4 percent month on month, Samar said. They have grown in annual terms for 22 consecutive months, mostly led by corporate purchases, he said.

"Currently, corporate buyers are the driving force of registrations. They bought 27 percent more passenger cars in January than a year ago," Samar said in a statement.

Top-selling car models were the Skoda Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Adam Opel AG, part of General Motors. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Mark Heinrich)
