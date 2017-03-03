Polish new car registrations mark best February in at least 16 years

WARSAW, March 3 New car registrations in Poland
jumped 12.5 percent last month from a year earlier to their
highest February level in at least 16 years, as a growing
economy prompted more companies to purchase cars, data from the
Samar research institute showed on Friday.
New registrations totalled 43,080, a rise of 2.7 percent
from January, the institute, which is privately-run, said.
"Institutional clients are currently the driving force of
registrations," Samar said in a statement, adding individuals
were predominantly buying used cars.
Registrations have now risen in annual terms for 23
consecutive months and have been growing at double-digit rates
since November.
"Better growth prospects of companies increase their
propensity to buy new cars," said Dariusz Balcerzyk, an analyst
at Samar.
Poland's $450 billion economy grew at its fastest quarterly
pace in a decade at the end of 2016, underpinned by record low
unemployment, a new child benefit and signs that the flow of
European Union aid has accelerated after a sharp contraction.
Uncertainty regarding changes in excise tax rates for cars
could be discouraging some buyers now, Balcerzyk said, adding
that once the new rates are approved by lawmakers new car
registrations could get an additional boost.
Top-selling car models in Poland this year have been the
Skoda Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by Skoda, the
Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen.
These models were followed by the Opel Astra, produced by
Germany's Opel AG, part of General Motors. Toyota
Yaris was in the fourth position.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)