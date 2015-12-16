UPDATE 1-EU adopts tougher rules on tracking jetliners

* Airlines have three years to tracking technology
* Rules do not specify tracking intervals
* UN aviation body to impose 15 min tracking intervals by
Nov. 2018

By Julia Fioretti and Tim Hepher
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Dec 16 The European Union on
Wednesday adopted new rules to make it easier to track
jetliners, stepping up international efforts to prevent a repeat
of the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jet with 239 people
on board.
The move is the first change in core legislation by a major
regulator since last year's unresolved disappearance of Flight
MH370 and is expected to provide impetus to efforts by the
United Nations' aviation agency to set new global standards.
It also incorporates recommendations from French
investigators into the crash of an Air France jet in
the Atlantic in 2009, whose wreckage took two years to locate.
Under the new rules, airlines will be given three years to
install a means of tracking aircraft when flying in normal
conditions outside radar coverage, over oceans or remote land.
They must also have a system for more frequent updates in
the event of an emergency: one that is robust enough to prevent
a technical malfunction or someone switching it off, as some
investigators suspect happened on the missing Malaysian jet.
"That would make the re-occurrence of scenarios such as (Air
France) AF447 or (Malaysia Airlines) MH370 technically
impossible," a European Commission spokesman said.
A global industry task force originally proposed that
existing tracking technology should be introduced by 2016, but
airlines had lobbied international regulators for a delay,
citing the need to ensure systems worked automatically.
The new EU legislation stops short of specifying the
interval between updates, an issue with cost implications that
has also divided some regulators and airlines. That will be for
Europe's Aviation Safety Agency to decide after consultations.
But it fits with plans by the UN's International Civil
Aviation Organization to impose a 15-minute standard for normal
flight tracking by Nov 2018, while leaving the door open to
tighter rules favoured by some European officials in future.
European regulators have said they would ideally like a
jetliner to report its position every three minutes, noting that
the four-minute gap in signals from the Air France jet in 2009
left an Atlantic search area of 17,000 square kilometres.
Flight recorders or 'black boxes' will also be improved.
The maximum length of cockpit voice recordings will be
increased to 25 hours from the current two hours, a long-term
measure designed to cover the most extreme situations, such as
the lengthy uncharted disappearance of Flight MH370.
Recorders must either be 'deployable,' or ejected from an
aircraft in distress to prevent them being lost, or easier to
find by tripling the pinger battery life to 90 days and lowering
the frequency to one easier for military vessels to spot.
One of the key lessons of the 2009 disaster was that using
the right frequency is crucial to ensuring the black box signals
carry over longer distances and can be picked up by military or
coastguard, who are usually first to reach a remote crash site.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise
Heavens)