Austria minister to fight 'like a lion' for bank secrecy

VIENNA, April 8 Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter will fight "like a lion" to defend the country's banking secrecy, she told a newspaper, promising to veto any steps that endanger the centuries-old tradition.

Austria is staunchly opposed to automatically exchanging information on depositors with fellow European Union members who want to abolish banking secrecy as a way to crack down on cross-border tax evasion.

It taxes interest income at source and sends the proceeds back to the depositor's home country without revealing any names, a system it defends as being more efficient than exchanging personal information with foreign governments.

But that model looks increasingly unsustainable since the rescue of Cyprus's banks.

It was Greece's sovereign debt crisis that pushed Cypriot banks over the edge, but the failure also underscored the risks of allowing offshore banking to become the principle business of national lenders.

Luxembourg, the only other EU member that refuses to automatically share data on banking clients with EU peers, is ready to ease its secrecy rules and work more closely with foreign tax authorities, Finance Minister Luc Frieden told a German paper at the weekend.

Fekter took a much harder line in an interview with Austrian paper Oesterreich printed on Monday.

"I am a hunter of tax cheats but also the protector of honest savers. It is unjustified to open all the savings accounts of those who have done nothing wrong. That is why I am fighting like a lion for banking secrecy," she said.

She assumed Austria would keep its banking secrecy for a long time, adding: "As minister I will not approve any agenda item that jeopardises banking secrecy."

Most developed countries, including Austria, already share some information on taxpayers and depositors on demand, but since this requires the authorities in a jurisdiction to suspect wrongdoing, it only has limited impact in uncovering unlawful behaviour.

Automatic exchange of information allows tax authorities to more easily spot tax evasion or illicit money flows.

Austria has already struck tax deals with neighbours Switzerland and Liechtenstein that preserve tax secrecy and is about to embark on tax talks with the United States, which is campaigning to track down the offshore wealth of its citizens.

Should Vienna strike a deal with Washington along the lines of one Switzerland signed this year - to make banks disclose information about U.S. account holders - while withholding similar information from its fellow EU members, it will be a red flag for Brussels.

European tax commissioner Algirdas Semeta criticised Austrian banking secrecy policies in January and said Vienna would break the law if it adopted such selective disclosure. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Additional reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)