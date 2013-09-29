EU bank bailout roulette awaits Monte dei Paschi investors

* Investor treatment in bank bailouts varies across Europe
* EU bail-in framework does not take effect until 2018
* Countries will still have large degree of discretion
* Monte dei Paschi investors wait to see how they will fare
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Sept 29 Investors awaiting the finer
points of Monte dei Paschi's restructuring plan could
soon find themselves wishing their bank had run aground at
another time and place in the eurozone financial crisis.
After approving more than 5 trillion euros of state aid to
its financial system over the past five years, the European
Union has switched the burden of bank bailouts away from
taxpayers and onto shareholders, bondholders and big depositors.
But a consistent approach and certainty over who pays when a
bank gets into trouble is still lacking, deterring much-needed
investment into the region and its lenders and ensuring a steady
stream of lawsuits when losses are imposed.
"We are trending in the direction of a proper priority of
claim, a proper following of the hierarchy of the capital
structure," said Aaron Elliott, a London-based credit analyst at
Citi. "But we are certainly not there yet."
"It's very difficult for investors to get involved," he
added, pointing to a reluctance to buy bank debt in some
countries.
European rules designed to ensure a harmonised approach to
bank bail-ins, forged over the summer, do not take effect until
2018, leaving bank investors in heavily indebted countries in
limbo and weighing on those states' own cost of borrowing.
"The reality is, these individual countries can't wait for
2018 to bail in bondholders, they just can't afford to do that,"
said Elliott.
In response to public outrage over taxpayer-funded bailouts
and to reassure small depositors their funds were safe, the
European Commission, which sets conditions banks must fulfil to
qualify for state aid, in July updated its framework for bank
bailouts for the seventh time in the crisis.
But the EU Competition Authority's powers as defacto
guardian of bailout consistency are limited - the framework lays
out broad guidelines for imposing losses on shareholders,
bondholders and large depositors, but exceptions can be made if
the measures would do more harm than good.
"State aid control does not enable the Commission to
'harmonise' measures that member states intend to implement, but
merely to set minimum standards for them to be compatible with
the internal market," the spokesman for the EC's competition
division said. "Inconsistencies ... are thus due to the choices
of member states."
Investors in Monte dei Paschi are still waiting to see how
they will be affected by a new restructuring plan to avert
nationalisation. Italy's third-largest lender has delayed
approval of the plan because it is hoping the EC will give it
more time to raise 2.5 billion euros, sources have told Reuters.
NO CONSISTENCY
As the crisis has evolved in Europe so also have the
bailouts. At the beginning, taxpayers were the first to be hit
to protect junior bondholders, senior bondholders and most
sacrosanct of all; depositors.
Ireland nearly went bankrupt in 2010 trying to save its
banks and protect senior bondholders and depositors from losses.
Three years later, an even bigger hallmark of the financial
sector was almost shattered when Cyprus made a botched bid to
burden small depositors. In March, it became the first eurozone
country to impose losses on large depositors, following a path
beaten far more quietly by Lithuania a month earlier, when
losses were imposed on large depositors of failed Ukio Bankas.
"There has been no consistency," said Duncan Martin, partner
at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), whose firm has worked on
the Irish bank stress tests and Portugal's bank restructuring
programme. "There has been a gradual harshening of treatment."
The EC's competition spokesman said Brussels had followed
the same principles in its assessment of state aid throughout
the crisis but as situations changed so too did the rules.
"These changes are however not the result of an inconsistent
assessment but of the Commission's attempt to reflect in its
assessment and rules the changing circumstances in the markets
in which banks operate," he said.
An official involved in designing bank bailouts in countries
with EU/IMF programmes said consistency improved over time but
was hard fought. "In an ideal world we should have had a system
with much more consistency," he said. "Sometimes we had to come
up with solutions very fast (and) there were different
liability structures and different assets."
As the number of programmes swelled, harmonising approaches
became more challenging. "It would have meant all three
institutions going back to consult with their respective teams,"
he said. "In practice it was extremely difficult."
BARE CUPBOARDS
Differences in bailouts depend on place as well as timing.
Ireland was able to create a bad bank, Nama, to absorb more
than 70 billion euros of bad loans because when Nama was created
in late 2009 Ireland still had a high enough credit rating to
enable the financing of the bad bank to work.
Spain was in a similar situation when it created bad bank
Sareb while both countries also had a portfolio of soured
commercial real estate loans that suited being managed through a
new agency.
"You need that set of features to make an asset management
company work," said Ajay Rawal, managing director of consulting
firm Alvarez & Marsal.
Many EU countries supported their banks with system-wide
guarantee schemes and guarantees were also extended to some
banks to improve their capital positions without pre-paid
bailouts, like the 10 billion euros "risk shield" given to
Hamburg and Kiel-based shipping lender HSH Nordbank.
In Italy, the government chose to support ailing banks by
buying newly-issued bonds, known as Tremonti bonds.
"It (the type of solution) obviously depends on how solvent
the country is," said Martin. "If Germany wants to recap
(recapitalise) they recap; if they want to guarantee, they
guarantee. There's no issue of the sovereign rating being
downgraded and so on."
"In Cyprus the cupboard was bare. They could not have bailed
out the banks even if they wanted to."
Rawal, whose firm advised the Central Bank of Cyprus on its
banking sector's 2013 restructuring, said the health of the rest
of the banking sector also factors in the structures used to
solve problems, pointing to Spain's ability to get healthy banks
like Santander to invest in Sareb.
In the Netherlands, when the taxpayer had to give close to
10 billion euros of fresh support to complete SNS's February
rescue, the government vowed to reclaim 1 billion euros of it
with a one-off bank tax in 2014. That makes less sense if most
of the sector is bailed out, as in Ireland, Greece and Cyprus.
Despite the many variations of bank rescues, the situation
could have been worse. "For all the inconsistencies that you had
in terms of how banks are bailed out, something that did bring
some coherence to the whole process was the intervention of the
European Commission," said Roberto Henriques, a credit analyst
at JP Morgan.