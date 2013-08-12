RPT-Banks cut 5,500 branches across Europe in 2012

LONDON Aug 11 Banks cut 5,500 branches across
the European Union last year, 2.5 percent of the total, leaving
the region with 20,000 fewer outlets than it had when the
financial industry was plunged into crisis in 2008.
Last year's cuts come after 7,200 branches were axed in
2011, according to data analysed by Reuters from European
Central Bank statistics.
Banks across Europe have been closing branches in a bid to
trim operating costs and improve their battered earnings.
Consumer take-up of online and telephone banking services has
accelerated the trend.
The data show EU banks cut 8 percent of branches in
aggregate in the four years to the end of 2012, leaving 218,687
branches, or one for every 2,300 people.
Last year's sharpest cuts were largely contained to the
embattled periphery.
Crisis-stricken Greece saw one of the biggest contractions
in 2012, shedding 5.7 percent of its outlets, as mergers of
local banks led to 219 branch closures. The trend is expected to
continue into 2013 as Piraeus shuts some of the 312
branches it snapped up from stricken Cypriot lenders in March.
Spain, where massive loan losses have put banks under fierce
pressure to cut costs, lost 4.9 percent, or 1,963, of its
branches in 2012.
Ireland's branch network contracted by 3.3 percent and is
expected to shrink again in 2013, while Italy's network was 3.1
percent smaller by the end of the year.
Branch numbers were on the rise in some eastern European
countries including Poland (up 4 percent), the Czech Republic
(up 2.3 percent) and Lithuania (up 1.8 percent).
In Britain, the ECB data showed the number of branches
remained little changed at 11,870.
The ECB gathers data on lenders' branch networks across the
EU, and the data Reuters reviewed included the 27 EU member
states at the end of 2012. Croatia has since become the 28th
member. ECB data can differ from statistics from national
banking groups, depending on criteria for inclusion.