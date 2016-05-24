版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 16:28 BJT

Credit Suisse's Rohner says expects volatility close to Brexit vote

MADRID May 24 Credit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner said on Tuesday that he would expect to see more volatility closer to a vote in Britain on whether or not to stay in the European Union. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐