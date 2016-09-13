Timing is everything as European banks ride the CoCos revival

* Low interest rates have driven feverish demand for CoCo
bonds
* Cost of issuing CoCos has dropped to lowest levels this
year
* Sweet spot of opportunity remains extremely fragile
By Lawrence White
LONDON, Sept 13 European banks are playing a
nerve-jangling waiting game in an effort to reap maximum rewards
from issuing billions of dollars of so-called CoCo bonds in a
frenzied market revival that could evaporate in a heartbeat.
The yields banks need to pay on contingent convertible bonds
issued to bolster lenders' capital reserves have been falling
steadily as demand has soared, largely from wealthy Asian
investors, but this sweet spot of opportunity is looking
increasingly fragile.
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard
Chartered and UBS are among banks that have
issued Additional Tier 1 CoCos in recent weeks and investors
expect 50 billion euros more to come from lenders including HSBC
and BNP Paribas.
Being among the last to issue could prove prudent because
the ravenous demand has driven the cost of issuing the debt to
the lowest levels in more than eight months and the last bank to
issue is broadly expected to achieve the best price.
RBS and Barclays issued their bonds in August at yields of
8.625 percent and 7.875 percent respectively, while DBS Group
later priced a $750 million bond at a 3.6 percent, the world's
lowest coupon for a U.S. dollar Additional Tier 1 offering.
But as Federal Reserve governors in the United States clash
over the merits of an interest rate rise this month and markets
wobble over economic prospects, banks holding out for the
absolute minimum leave themselves at the mercy of the
boom-and-bust nature of investor appetite for CoCos.
ASIAN DEMAND
Bankers said the bonds are particularly attractive to
wealthy individual investors in Asia, who buy the bonds through
their private bank accounts but are quick to abandon the asset
class when the market environment for debt changes, exacerbating
drops in the value of the bonds.
Asian buyers accounted for the second-largest allocations of
Barclays' recent CoCo issue, taking 24 percent compared with 15
percent for investors in the European Union.
"The Asian private bank bid can be fickle, they buy on
leverage and are quick to dump it if things look bad so if [a
CoCo bond] drops two points, it's probably going to drop 10,"
said one European banker who sells the bonds.
The dollar price of the Bank of America Contingent Capital
Index, a barometer of the value of the bonds in the secondary
market, reached a year-to-date high of 100.9 on Sept. 9, up from
88 in February.
Appetite for the bonds, which offer investors juicy returns
in exchange for the risk that the bond stops paying out and
converts to equity when a bank runs into trouble, had collapsed
in February amid concerns that Germany's Deutsche Bank
might fail to make some payments on its debts.
"Demand comes and goes, from famine to feast and back to
famine," said Philippe Bodereau, managing director at bond
investing giant PIMCO.
The market for CoCos remains vulnerable to shocks, bankers
who sell them said, with a single mispriced deal or fresh
concerns about regulatory treatment of the bonds capable of
sparking a sell-off.
RISK AND REWARD
"Investors in February were concerned about the uncertainty
as to the point at which coupon payments were going to be
suspended, so the market shut down," said Simon Ainsworth, a
senior vice president at ratings agency Moody's.
But the attraction for the more intrepid investor is plain
to see. The RBS bonds issued in August offered regular coupon
payments in excess of 8 percent at a time when ECB rate cuts
have sent many European corporate bonds to zero or even negative
yields.
Standard Chartered took advantage of its strong name
recognition in Asia to target a slice of its deal specifically
at private banks in the region through a so-called Reg S
offering, IFR magazine reported.
Barclays sold its entire $1.5 billion issue on Aug. 23 under
the same Reg S rules that exclude U.S. investors, banking on
demand from Asia, sources close to the transaction said.
PIMCO's Bodereau said that a further 50 billion euros of
CoCos could be in the mix over the next two years as banks
including HSBC, Barclays, Rabobank, BNP Paribas and
Santander seek to raise the 1.5 percent of additional
Tier 1 capital required by regulators.
The trick is to do so as late as possible but before the
window slams shut, as it did in February.
"If a bank is unable to fill up its Alternative Tier 1
bucket, it would have to make up the shortfall with common
equity, which could be more costly," said Moody's analyst
Ainsworth.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Goodman)