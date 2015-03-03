UPDATE 1-European Banking Authority will not run stress tests in 2015

(Recasts lead, adds EBA head comments, background)
MILAN, March 3 The European Banking Authority
(EBA) will not run stress tests to gauge whether European banks
can withstand shocks this year, it said on Tuesday,
acknowledging the progress made by lenders in beefing up their
finances.
"Instead of a stress test, in 2015, EBA will be running a
transparency exercise in line with the one conducted in 2013,"
it said in a statement on its website.
The banking watchdog added the transparency exercise would
provide detailed data on the balance sheets and portfolios of
European lenders.
The decision not to proceed with another stress test this
year reflected progress made by European Union banks in
strengthening their capital positions after an asset quality
review and EU-wide stress test, EBA said.
Last year, Europe's main banks had their balance sheets
scrutinised to make sure they were valuing assets properly and
not trying to avoid making provisions for loans souring because
of the protracted economic crisis.
In an interview on Tuesday in Italian newspaper La
Repubblica, EBA head Andrea Enria said he was satisfied with the
previous stress test but added that in the next tests he would
like to include the effects of bankers' bad conduct.
"Selling the wrong products to clients, infringing money
laundering rules, helping tax evasion, manipulating interest
rates and the sanction risks ensuing from such behaviour," he
said.
EBA will publish a discussion paper to help improve the
reliability of risk-weighted data in banks' internal models
before the 2016 tests, he said.
Big banks use their own computer models to assign a level of
risk to each asset on their books, which in turn determines how
much capital they should hold to safeguard against loans or
other assets turning sour.
EBA said on Monday the first EU-wide benchmarking exercise
under its new rules on transparency will be run based on banking
data for the fourth quarter of this year.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni and
Louise Heavens)