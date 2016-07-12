EU has tools to make right decision on Italian banks-Schaeuble

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
BRUSSELS, July 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that European Union rules offered sufficient scope for the right decision to be made on Italian banks.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that an agreement to safeguard Italy's struggling banks within EU rules was within reach.
Schaeuble also said on Tuesday that the Basel Committee of global bank regulators needed to make sure that Europe's banks were treated fairly at the global level. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.