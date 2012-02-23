WRAPUP 1-Europe's banks bleed from Greek debt crisis

* Credit Agricole makes record quarterly loss of 3.07 bln
euros
* RBS makes Q4 loss of nearly 2 bln pounds
* Dexia says at risk after 2011 net loss of 11.6 bln euros
By Steve Slater and Lionel Laurent
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 23 Greece's debt
problems drove a slew of heavy losses across the European
banking sector on Thursday, and bosses warned the euro zone
crisis would continue to threaten earnings.
From France to Germany, Britain to Belgium, some of the
region's biggest banks lined up to reveal billions of euros lost
through writedowns on Greek loans.
"We are in the worst economic crisis since 1929," Credit
Agricole chief executive Jean-Paul Chifflet said.
Credit Agricole reported a record quarterly net loss of 3.07
billion euros ($4.06 billion), performing worse than expected
from the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and after a 220
million euro charge on its Greek debt.
"We think 2012 is going to still be a tense period,"
Chifflet said, adding: "We're hoping that our results will be
largely better than in 2011."
Europe's banks have already written down billions of euros
from losses on Greek government bonds and loans, and a deal
agreed this week with its creditors will inflict losses of 74
percent on bondholders.
"We can't say that the writedowns are over," said Franklin
Pichard, director at Barclays France. "Even if some can say that
the worst is over, we are only at a new stage in terms of
provisioning and not necessarily at the end."
That is because, despite the bond swap deal, bondholders
could suffer further hits if Greece's economy fails to recover.
Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland has
marked its Greek bonds at a 79 percent loss -- or 1.1 billion
pounds -- for 2011. The state-owned bank posted a fourth quarter
loss of nearly 2 billion pounds on Thursday.
FAR WIDER THAN GREECE
Problems in Europe's banking sector are far wider than
Greece, however.
"We have reduced the balance sheet of RBS by over 700
billion pounds of assets. That is roughly twice the size of the
entire national debt of Greece," said RBS boss Stephen Hester.
The region's banks are still repairing the damage of the
financial crisis and shrinking their assets. They must
also find 115 billion euros by the middle of this year to shore
up their balance sheets against future shocks. But any weakening
in the economy will hit earnings and make that harder to
achieve.
Germany's Commerzbank, whose fourth-quarter
earnings were spoiled by a 700 million euro hit on Greek
sovereign debt, needs to find 5.3 billion euros to meet the
stringent new capital requirements set by Europe's banking
regulator. It has now lost more than 2 billion euros on its
Greek bonds.
Commerzbank said it could reduce some of its shortfall by
shedding risky assets, though the debt crisis still had the
potential to disrupt earnings.
"The high degree of uncertainty associated with the European
sovereign debt crisis will ... continue to pose challenges for
us," Chief Executive Martin Blessing said.
STILL ROOM FOR A BONUS
European governments are hoping to avoid more state bailouts
to prop up the banking sector, and to limit the fallout should
any bank collapse.
Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia warned on
Thursday it risked going out of business. It suffered a 2011 net
loss of 11.6 billion euros, hit by its break-up and exposure to
Greek debt and other toxic assets such as U.S. mortgage-backed
securities.
Dexia, which accepted a state-led break-up and the
nationalisation of its Belgian banking arm in October and is now
little more than a holding of bonds in run off, booked a 3.4
billion euro loss on its holding of Greek sovereign bonds.
French investment bank Natixis, rescued from
near-collapse during the 2008 financial crisis by a
government-backed merger of its retail cooperative parents,
reported a milder-than-expected 32 percent decline in quarterly
profits.
Despite the weak results, banks still found room for
bonuses.
RBS, 82 percent owned by the British government, paid out
almost 1 billion pounds in bonuses to staff in 2011. Credit
Agricole said it would cut trader bonuses by 20 percent.