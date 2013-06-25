WRAPUP 1-Irish bankers joke over bailout at EU's expense

* Bankers frustrated over lack of progress on banking union
* ECB likely to take over bank supervision without key tools
* Irish anger over Anglo tapes; Bankia executives booed
* FSB sets up Libor task force
By Carmel Crimmins and Steve Slater
DUBLIN/PARIS, June 25 In the sort of scene that
must infuriate Chancellor Angela Merkel, Irish bankers were
taped laughing about a bank bailout deal and then mocking the
European Union's paymaster by singing the German national
anthem.
Recordings of senior executives in Anglo Irish Bank, the
lender at the heart of Ireland's EU-IMF bailout, making light in
2008 of the government's decision to guarantee their liabilities
at the height of the crisis underlined on Tuesday why Germany is
so wary of creating a European banking union.
Berlin's concern that it will end up on the hook for other
countries' debts if such a union is created has held up the
project's progress, particularly ahead of federal elections in
September, at which Merkel is seeking a third term in office.
But without a banking union, investors are likely to
continue to mistrust banks in highly indebted euro zone
countries, keeping them frozen out of the interbank lending
market and holding up the bloc's economic recovery.
The lack of progress vexed bankers and investors gathered in
Paris for the spring meeting of the Institute of International
Finance (IIF), the industry's main lobbying group.
"If you want to get the economies growing again - and credit
supply is part of that - then it's important the system is
stable. At the moment there are still some fairly fundamental
debates still going on," Douglas Flint, chairman of both HSBC
, Europe's largest bank, and the IIF told Reuters.
A summit of EU leaders later this week was meant to be an
important "landmark" on the road towards a fully fledged bank
union, but after finance ministers failed last week to agree
common rules on who should pay when a bank fails, it is unlikely
to produce any major breakthrough.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will therefore likely take
over supervision of the bloc's top banks next year without a
common process for dealing with failing banks and without a
single guarantee scheme for bank deposits.
With European finance ministers due to reconvene on
Wednesday for more talks on how to deal with collapsing banks,
the ECB policymakers called for action.
"Progress towards a genuine Economic and Monetary Union
should be confirmed ... starting with clear and predictable
rules for bank resolution and with the establishment of a single
resolution mechanism, complementing the single supervisory
mechanism as the second pillar of the banking union," ECB
policymaker Benoit Coeure said at an event in London.
HANDS UP!
Irish people reacted with anger on Tuesday to the swagger of
the Anglo Irish bankers, in tapes published this week, but
mistrust of banks is widespread across Europe.
Elderly investors booed Bankia executives at the
Spanish lender's shareholder meeting, rejecting assurances that
the worst was over for the bailed-out bank.
Investors who hired buses to the meeting in Valencia,
eastern Spain, waved placards outside the venue reading "No to
financial fraud!" and chanted "Hands up! Bankia is a robbery!"
In Switzerland, meanwhile, the Financial Stability Board,
the agency that sets rules for global banks, said it would
establish a task force to look at reforming the London interbank
offered rate (Libor), at the centre of a global manipulation
scandal.
Interest-rate rigging, mis-selling financial products and a
cavalier attitude to risk before the crisis made bankers the
focus of public ire after the crash, prompting European
policymakers to curb their bonuses and, in Britain, to consider
the threat of jail.
Some 86 percent of respondents in a survey said it would
take British banks at least five years to regain their trust,
the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment said.
A key component of restoring trust and persuading investors
that Europe's banks are on the mend is to ensure that the next
round of stress tests, to be held before the ECB takes over
supervision in 2014, are credible.
Unlike the United States, where lenders were given a
thorough examination followed by recapitalization in 2009,
Europe's banks have faced a series of examinations which have
been criticised for being half-hearted, meaning the region is
still in crisis mode.
"We are caught halfway between this crisis stress testing -
where there's a big drum roll and there's a big number and a
need to fill that hole - and the regular supervisor stress
testing that's an analytical tool with a range of outcomes,"
Piers Haben, a senior official at the European Banking
Authority, told the IIF meeting in Paris.
""We're a long way from the calm, under the radar
supervisory stress testing."