EU banks told not to "excessively" shrink loans

BRUSSELS/LONDON Oct 26 Europe's banks will not be allowed to "excessively" shrink their loan books to meet tougher capital rules, due to fears of the damage such a policy could do to prospects for economic recovery.

A draft statement from EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Wednesday said national supervisory authorities must ensure that banks' plans to strengthen their capital do not lead to excessive deleveraging and that lenders should maintain credit flows to the real economy.

That could allow the European Banking Authority (EBA), which is overseeing a plan to boost banks' capital, or national regulators, to exclude any capital gains banks make by shrinking their balance sheets over the next eight months, bankers said.

"Policymakers seem in two minds. They want to see some deleveraging, as banks do need to shrink, but they don't want them to deleverage too rapidly as that will be bad for domestic economies," one senior banker said.

"How they square the circle will be crucial and it's becoming one of the most important debates."

The EBA was not immediately available to comment.

Banks are expected to be told they need to increase capital by between 100 billion euros ($138.2 billion) and 110 billion to ensure their core capital ratios stay above 9 percent, after marking down Greek bonds and other eurozone debt to market prices.

BNP Paribas , Societe Generale , Royal Bank of Scotland and other banks across Europe are already deleveraging to improve their capital ratios, and there are fears they will accelerate that process under pressure from regulators.

That could reduce loans made to businesses and home owners.

EU leaders will later on Wednesday pledge to inject fresh capital into weak banks if necessary, but will give them up to the end of June to raise the cash privately. Governments will also signal readiness to back banks with guarantees to avert a credit freeze for lenders.

Banks are expected to cut dividend payments and retain earnings to build capital, but could attempt to aggressively shrink assets on their balance sheet to lift capital ratios. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Luke Baker and John O'Donnell in Brussels and Steve Slater in London; Editing by David Holmes)